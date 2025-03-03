Alesco Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGSH opened at $58.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

