Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.40. The company has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

