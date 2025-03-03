Alesco Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 49.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $11.28 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

