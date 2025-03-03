Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

