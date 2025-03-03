Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 628,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
