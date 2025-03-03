Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 628,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.