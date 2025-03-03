Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKYA opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

