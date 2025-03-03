Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

ANSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. 139,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

