Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $19.74 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

