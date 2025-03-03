AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Up 67.1% in February

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 873,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AEye by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEye by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIDR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.63. 179,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,869. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.79.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 169.57% and a negative net margin of 17,554.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

