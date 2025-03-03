Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.30 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.