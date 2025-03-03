Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.