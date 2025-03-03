ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.