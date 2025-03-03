adidas (ADDDF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $254.88 on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of $199.22 and a 52-week high of $274.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.34.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

