ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 1,716,844 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716,844 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 8.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.30% of Citigroup worth $405,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $79.78 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

