ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

