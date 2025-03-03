AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SKFRY opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

