AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 48.4% in February

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

