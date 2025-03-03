706 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $317.51. The stock has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,996 shares of company stock valued at $153,721,387 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

