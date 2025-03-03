6,338 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

BATS NOBL opened at $104.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

