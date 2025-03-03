6,301 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Wernau Asset Management Inc.

Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

