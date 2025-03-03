5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$8.60 Average PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.99.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

