5,964 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $27,118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

