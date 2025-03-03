4,640 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,872 shares of company stock worth $82,158,554 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $325.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.38. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.29.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

