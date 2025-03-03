4,547 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Wernau Asset Management Inc.

Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.5% of Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $176.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,411 shares of company stock worth $50,608,213. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

