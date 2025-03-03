409,103 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 409,103 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

