4,007 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6,238.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 281,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.0 %

LITE opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

