3,688 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $354.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average of $380.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

