36,313 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

