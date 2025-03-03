29,213 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.58%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.