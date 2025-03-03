23,044 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,116,968 shares of company stock valued at $299,497,581 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.