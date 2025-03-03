195,332 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

JQUA stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

