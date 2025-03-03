180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

180 Life Sciences Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 470,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,975. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

