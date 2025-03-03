17,533 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $132.45 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

