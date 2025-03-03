1,743 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $259.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $228.59 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

