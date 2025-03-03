1,691 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,733,000 after buying an additional 60,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $99.12 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.