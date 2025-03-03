1,547 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

