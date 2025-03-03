15,068 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 289,884 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,902 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 119,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

