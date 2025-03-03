15,003 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

