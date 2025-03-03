1,373 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

