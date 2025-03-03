12,377 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 360,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

