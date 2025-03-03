10,878 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 254.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $24,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

