10,533 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,901 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,154 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

