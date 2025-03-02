Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after buying an additional 4,829,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 889,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,917,000 after buying an additional 665,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,266,000 after buying an additional 572,511 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,809,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,835,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

