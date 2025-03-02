Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311.01 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 311.01 ($3.91). 1,561,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 554,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($3.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on shares of Zigup in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Zigup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIG

Zigup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £691.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.05.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 28.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Zigup’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Pattullo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($37,102.25). 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zigup

(Get Free Report)

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zigup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zigup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.