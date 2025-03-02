Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of ZSHGY stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongsheng Group
- What is a support level?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.