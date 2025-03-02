Zentry Price Hits $0.0136 (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $89.85 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,608,434,040 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.0131487 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,526,888.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

