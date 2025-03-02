Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Yum China were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Yum China by 1,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

