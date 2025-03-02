yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Tops $185.16 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $185.16 million and $19.02 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,485.74 or 0.06393795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,651.30 or 0.99829083 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,472.63 or 0.99620840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,753 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. yearn.finance has a current supply of 36,646.36801769 with 33,753.18128424 in circulation. The last known price of yearn.finance is 5,518.07756558 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $21,003,878.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yearn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

