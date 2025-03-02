Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

