Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) versus Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Critical Survey

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.69% -37.60% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -28.22% -24.61% -18.49%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Y-mAbs Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.14 million N/A N/A Y-mAbs Therapeutics $84.55 million 2.94 -$21.43 million ($0.54) -10.29

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 1 0 7 2 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,203.03%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 275.97%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

